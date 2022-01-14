Person Detained After Late Night Shooting in Miami Beach: Police

Police have detained one person after a late night shooting Thursday in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police arrived at the scene near the 1300 block of Euclid Avenue just after 10 p.m. Once they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Police said one possible subject involved, who was also not identified, was detained near the scene. Investigators have not said if any charges would be filed.