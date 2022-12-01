Person Detained After Man Found Shot in Lauderhill: Police

A person has been detained after a man was found shot in Lauderhill Thursday morning, officials said.

Lauderhill Police officials said officers responded to the 5500 block of W. Oakland Park Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. after receiving an anonymous call that someone was shooting "inside of a car."

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he was in serious condition.

The anonymous caller gave a description of a second man and a vehicle involved, and a short time later police stopped the vehicle and detained the man.

Police haven't released the identities of anyone involved. No other information was immediately known.

