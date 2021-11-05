Person Detained After Report of Student With Gun at Boyd Anderson High: BSO

A person was detained and a weapon was recovered after a report of a student with a gun at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes Friday morning, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the school around 8:30 a.m. and placed it on a code red lockdown as a precaution.

School officials said a student alerted them about a possible weapon on campus, and the school's resource officer and security were able to confiscate the weapon.

The incident remains under investigation.

