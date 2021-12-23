Person Detained After Woman Found Shot to Death Inside Car in Coral Springs

Police are investigating after a woman was discovered shot to death inside a car in a Coral Springs neighborhood Thursday.

The discovery was made around 12:30 p.m. after police received 911 calls about a shooting in the area of the 5700 block of Northwest 48th Court.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Officers arrived and found a woman in the driver's seat of a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman, identified as 40-year-old Sara Trost of Parkland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they detained a person in connection with the shooting and there were no other suspects being sought.

The incident remains under investigation.