Person Detained After Woman Found Shot to Death Inside Car in Coral Springs

Police are investigating after a woman was discovered shot to death inside a car in a Coral Springs neighborhood Thursday.
The discovery was made around 12:30 p.m. after police received 911 calls about a shooting in the area of the 5700 block of Northwest 48th Court.
Officers arrived and found a woman in the driver's seat of a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The woman, identified as 40-year-old Sara Trost of Parkland, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Local
Police said they detained a person in connection with the shooting and there were no other suspects being sought.
The incident remains under investigation.
