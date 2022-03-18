Miami-Dade

Person Drowns in SW Miami-Dade Canal

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person drowned in a canal Friday in southwest Miami-Dade, officials said.

The incident happened after 7 p.m. in the 8500 block of SW 77th Avenue, behind an apartment complex and near the Dadeland Mall.

A video from the scene showed a team of divers pulling the person from the water. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said one bystander passed out and was rushed to the hospital.

The victim had likely been riding a personal watercraft before drowning. Video from the scene showed a lone WaveRunner floating nearby in the water.

Further details were not available.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
