Person Found Injured Near Tamarac Intersection Dies at Hospital

Authorities are investigating after a person who was found injured near a Tamarac intersection Friday morning died at a local hospital.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and fire rescue workers responded to the area of University Drive and West McNab Road around 7 a.m. after receiving a report of an injured person in the area.

The victim was found and taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their identity hasn't been released.

#HappeningNow BSO death investigation has northbound University Drive shutdown at McNab Rd. Person found injured in the street has died at the hospital. Detectives collect bloody clothes, evidence at scene @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/YcDN1RhLoe — Marissa Bagg (@MarissaNBC6) February 11, 2022

Footage showed detectives at the scene, where blood could be seen in the roadway.

The incident remains under investigation.

