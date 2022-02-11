Person Found Injured Near Tamarac Intersection Dies at Hospital

Authorities are investigating after a person who was found injured near a Tamarac intersection Friday morning died at a local hospital.
Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and fire rescue workers responded to the area of University Drive and West McNab Road around 7 a.m. after receiving a report of an injured person in the area.
The victim was found and taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their identity hasn't been released.
Footage showed detectives at the scene, where blood could be seen in the roadway.
The incident remains under investigation.
