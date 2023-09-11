Person found shot to death inside empty home in Miami

An empty house in Miami became a crime scene Sunday night after a person was shot to death inside, officials said.

City of Miami Police said they received a ShotSpotter alert around 10:15 p.m.and when officers arrived, they found one person dead inside a home along Northeast 77th Street near 5th Avenue.

"There is a body inside there since last night, so I don’t know exactly what happened because I was told to stay away from the property,” said Maria Escandell, an immigration attorney who owns the house where the shooting happened.

Escandell said she had been doing renovations to rent out the property, but the house had recently been overcome by squatters.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"Someone broke into the house, they changed the locks and they stayed there like they owned the property. We called the police, we made a report and the police told us not to do anything, to stay away from the property because they need to investigate,” said Escandell.

Escandell filed an incident report with police on August 16th, when she said she found a woman living inside her home claiming that she had a lease to the property.

Escandell said she had been in a battle to get the squatters to leave and had been going through a legal process for over a month, but nothing had been resolved.

"It’s frustrating because you own your property. You pay the mortgage. You’re doing the process according to the law because the city is supposed to come and inspect the renovation and in the meantime, we find out that we don’t even have access to the property,” said Escandell.

The homeowner said she has been left in the dark so far as she tries to figure out why someone was found dead inside her home on Sunday.

Crime scene investigators were combing the scene for evidence all day Monday as police look into how this shooting unfolded. Police have not released the identity of the person who was killed.