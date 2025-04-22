Person found unconscious in Miami Beach hotel swimming pool: Fire rescue

One person was rushed to the hospital after they nearly drowned and were found unconscious in the pool of a Miami Beach hotel on Tuesday, authorities said.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue said they responded at around 7:30 a.m. to 2365 Pine Tree Drive, an address that corresponds to the Tradewinds Apartments and Hotel.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

One person who was unconscious in the water was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center for treatment, but their exact condition was not known.

Officials have not revealed the patient's name or age.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Chopper6 showed police tape surrounding the pool, as some people tanned on the lounge chairs outside the perimeter.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.