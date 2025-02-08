Person hospitalized after being found in canal in Lauderhill

One person was transported to the hospital Saturday morning after they were found unresponsive in a canal in Lauderhill, officials said.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at 7300 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

According to rescue crews, the person was in the canal but did not surface. When dive rescue members found the victim, they were underwater and were not breathing.

The person was pulled out of the water and crews performed CPR before transporting them to the hospital.

Their condition remains unknown.

This is a developing story.