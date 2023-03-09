Person Hospitalized After Car Collides With Tree in Margate: Police

One person was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after the car they were driving collided with a tree in Margate.
The crash occurred just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Rock Island Road and Atlantic Boulevard.
Margate Police said the single car crash resulted in one person being rushed to an area hospital. That victim's identity and condition were not released.
Investigators did not release additional information on the crash.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.