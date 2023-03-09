First Alert Traffic

Person Hospitalized After Car Collides With Tree in Margate: Police

The crash occurred just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Rock Island Road and Atlantic Boulevard.

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after the car they were driving collided with a tree in Margate.

The crash occurred just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Rock Island Road and Atlantic Boulevard.

Margate Police said the single car crash resulted in one person being rushed to an area hospital. That victim's identity and condition were not released.

Investigators did not release additional information on the crash.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

First Alert TrafficBrowardMargate
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us