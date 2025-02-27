Person hospitalized after car crashes into smoke shop in Pompano Beach

A person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a smoke shop in Pompano Beach on Thursday.

The incident happened at Ora Smoke Shop at 1000 S. Powerline Road.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue officials said no one in the store was injured but a person in the hair salon next door was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Aerial footage showed the front window of the store completely missing with debris scattered about.

Officials said the crash separated the wall to the hair salon, and a structural inspector was responding to check it out.