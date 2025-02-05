Miami Gardens

Person hospitalized after crash at Target parking lot in Miami Gardens

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue on Wednesday arrived at the scene near Red Road and Miami Gardens after receiving reports of a person who was possibly pinned between the cars.

One person was transported to the hospital following a bad crash at a Target parking lot in Miami Gardens, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue on Wednesday arrived at the scene near Red Road and Miami Gardens after receiving reports of a person who was possibly pinned between two cars.

Chopper6 hovered over the scene, were the cars were seen badly damaged.

Crews transported the victim to the hospital.

Their condition is unknown.

No other injuries were reported.

What led up to the crash is not known.

