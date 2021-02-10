Person Hospitalized After Morning Fire in Hollywood Home

Crews worked to put out a fire early Wednesday morning that broke out inside of a Hollywood home.

The fire broke out after 6 a.m. near the intersection of North 19th Avenue and Buchanan Street, with reports saying it started in the attic of the home.

Crews were able to get the fire under control shortly after arriving.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

At least one person was pulled out of the home and treated by Hollywood Fire Rescue crews at the scene before being transported to an area hospital.

No information was released on injuries at this time or how the fire started.