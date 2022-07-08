Broward County

Person Hospitalized After Possible Road Rage Shooting in Hollywood

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Sheridan Street.

By Brian Hamacher

Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting in Hollywood that left one person hospitalized Friday.

The injured person was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said a grey or silver BMW and a black Chevrolet SUV were involved in the incident.

Footage showed the BMW with multiple bullet holes in its passenger side window.

The shooting remains under investigation.

