Person Hospitalized After Possible Road Rage Shooting on Palmetto Expressway

Police are investigating a shooting Saturday evening on the Palmetto Expressway in northwest Miami-Dade that sent one person to the hospital and may have been the result of a road rage incident.

Florida Highway Patrol said the incident took place just before 9 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Northwest 57th Avenue.

Troopers found a black pickup truck with a bullet hole in the rear window and the driver inside suffering from a gunshot wound in the right shoulder.

The victim, who was not identified, was transported to Ryder Trauma Center with non life-threatening injuries and later transferred to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

FHP continues to investigate the shooting, saying it may have been related to road rage but did not confirm that at this time.