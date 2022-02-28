Person Hospitalized After Shooting at NE Miami-Dade Apartment Complex

Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in northeast Miami-Dade that left one person hospitalized early Monday.

Miami-Dade Police officials said they received calls of a shooting and people screaming at the complex in the 21000 block of San Simeon Way around 8 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found blood on the walls and bullet holes in an apartment building but no victim.

A short time later, a gunshot victim arrived at Memorial Regional in Hollywood, and officers discovered it was the victim of the apartment shooting.

The victim's identity and condition were unknown, and police had no information about a possible suspect.

