Person Hospitalized After Shooting in Pompano Beach Neighborhood: BSO

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating what was reported to be an accidental shooting Saturday afternoon inside of a neighborhood in Pompano Beach.

Deputies were called to the scene in the 500 block of Martin Luther King Drive just before 2 p.m., finding the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Details were not released about the victim's condition or the shooting at this time.