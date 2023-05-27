Person Hospitalized After Shooting in Pompano Beach Neighborhood: BSO

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating what was reported to be an accidental shooting Saturday afternoon inside of a neighborhood in Pompano Beach.
Deputies were called to the scene in the 500 block of Martin Luther King Drive just before 2 p.m., finding the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim, who was not identified, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Details were not released about the victim's condition or the shooting at this time.
