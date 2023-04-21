Person Hospitalized After Shooting Inside Miramar Neighborhood

Police were at the scene early Friday morning of a shooting that took place inside of a Miramar neighborhood and sent one person to the hospital.

Officers arrived at the scene in the 3500 block of Southwest 62nd Avenue just after midnight. Over 50 bullet casings were reportedly found at the scene.

Miramar Police said an adult victim was found after what appeared to be a drive-by shooting. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital and is listed in fair condition.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and did not release information on the shooter at this time.

