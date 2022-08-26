Person Hospitalized After Shooting Near Dania Beach Home

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an early morning shooting that took place Friday near a home in Dania Beach that sent one person to the hospital.

Deputies arrived at the home in the 30 block of Northwest 7th Avenue just before 1 a.m. Shortly after arriving, they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

BSO investigators have not released details on the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.