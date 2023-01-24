Broward County

Person Hospitalized After Shooting Near North Lauderdale Shopping Plaza

The shooting happened shortly before 3:15 p.m. in the area of Bailey Road and North State Road 7

By Niko Clemmons and Brian Hamacher

Authorities were investigating a shooting near a shopping plaza in North Lauderdale that left one person hospitalized Tuesday.

The shooting happened shortly before 3:15 p.m. in the area of Bailey Road and North State Road 7.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and fire rescue crews responded and found the injured victim, who was airlifted to a local hospital.

That person's identity and condition were unknown.

Footage showed a large law enforcement presence in the area as BSO's Robbery Unit and Crime Scene investigators responded.

One witness said he was in his car when a bullet hit his back window.

No one was in custody, and officials said they were still investigating what led to the shooting.

