Person hospitalized, dog killed after fire tears through Miami-Dade mobile home

A person was hospitalized and a dog was killed after a fire tore through a mobile home in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at the home in the area of Northwest 14th Avenue and Northwest 77th Terrace.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to the home and were able to put out the fire, but one person was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center as a trauma alert.

Firefighters also performed CPR on three dogs that were found at the house but only two survived, officials said.

The cause of the fire will be investigated, and the Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents.