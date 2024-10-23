Miami-Dade County

Person hospitalized, dog killed after fire tears through Miami-Dade mobile home

The fire broke out at the home in the area of Northwest 14th Avenue and Northwest 77th Terrace

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person was hospitalized and a dog was killed after a fire tore through a mobile home in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at the home in the area of Northwest 14th Avenue and Northwest 77th Terrace.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to the home and were able to put out the fire, but one person was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center as a trauma alert.

Firefighters also performed CPR on three dogs that were found at the house but only two survived, officials said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The cause of the fire will be investigated, and the Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us