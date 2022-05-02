Person Hospitalized, Schools on Lockdown After Incident in Miami Gardens

One person was hospitalized after an incident near some schools in Miami Gardens Monday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said units responded to a medical call in the area near Miami Norland Senior High School an d Norland Elementary School.

One adult was brought to a local hospital from the scene.

Footage showed paramedics giving the person aid on the ground outside Norland Elementary.

There was also a police scene with multiple evidence markers down the street from the schools.

Miami-Dade County Public School officials said surrounding schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution and said the incident wasn't related to the schools.

No other information was immediately known.

