Person Hospitalized, Schools on Lockdown After Incident in Miami Gardens

One person was hospitalized after an incident near some schools in Miami Gardens Monday.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said units responded to a medical call in the area near Miami Norland Senior High School an d Norland Elementary School.
One adult was brought to a local hospital from the scene.
Footage showed paramedics giving the person aid on the ground outside Norland Elementary.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
There was also a police scene with multiple evidence markers down the street from the schools.
Miami-Dade County Public School officials said surrounding schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution and said the incident wasn't related to the schools.
No other information was immediately known.
Local
Check back with NBC 6 for updates.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.