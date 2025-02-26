Miramar

Person hospitalized, suspect detained after shooting at Miramar home

Miramar Police officials said officers responded to the shooting at the home in the 6800 block of Southwest 27th Court at around 9:15 a.m.

By NBC6

A person was hospitalized and a suspect was detained after an argument led to a shooting at a home in Miramar on Wednesday morning, police said.

Once there, they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken by Miramar Fire Rescue to a local hospital but was conscious, police said.

Investigators believe there had been an argument between two people that escalated and ended in the shooting.

A suspect was detained while the shooting remains under investigation, police said.

Officials haven't released the identities of the person who was shot or the suspect who was detained.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

