Person hospitalized, suspect detained after shooting at Miramar home

A person was hospitalized and a suspect was detained after an argument led to a shooting at a home in Miramar on Wednesday morning, police said.

Miramar Police officials said officers responded to the shooting at the home in the 6800 block of Southwest 27th Court at around 9:15 a.m.

Once there, they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken by Miramar Fire Rescue to a local hospital but was conscious, police said.

Investigators believe there had been an argument between two people that escalated and ended in the shooting.

A suspect was detained while the shooting remains under investigation, police said.

Officials haven't released the identities of the person who was shot or the suspect who was detained.

