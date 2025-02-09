Person in critical condition after being stabbed in Lauderhill: Police

An investigation is underway in Lauderhill Sunday morning after a person was stabbed outside an apartment, police said.

Lauderhill Police arrived at the scene on Northwest 48th Street near 22nd Court at around 5 a.m.

According to police, an argument broke out between three people and became physical, which led to one of them being stabbed.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police identified everyone who was involved in the incident and said there is no threat to the public.

It is unclear if anyone will face charges.