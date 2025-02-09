Lauderhill

Person in critical condition after being stabbed in Lauderhill: Police

Lauderhill Police arrived at the scene on Northwest 48th Street near 22nd Court at around 5 a.m.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation is underway in Lauderhill Sunday morning after a person was stabbed outside an apartment, police said.

Lauderhill Police arrived at the scene on Northwest 48th Street near 22nd Court at around 5 a.m.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to police, an argument broke out between three people and became physical, which led to one of them being stabbed.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Police identified everyone who was involved in the incident and said there is no threat to the public.

It is unclear if anyone will face charges.

This article tagged under:

Lauderhill
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us