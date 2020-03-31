Person in Custody After Allegedly Shooting Neighbor Outside Westchester Home

One person was taken into custody after police say he shot a neighbor following a dispute Tuesday morning outside of a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Chopper 6 was over the scene at the home near the 9200 block of Southwest 11th Street in Westcheter, where at least 10 bullet casings were found in the area.

Miami-Dade Police say the two people involved had ongoing issues, but did not say what led to the shooting taking place. The victim was taking to Kendall Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The shooter was taken into custody at the scene. Police have not released the identity of either person.