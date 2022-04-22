Person in Custody After Report of Gun at Coconut Creek High School

A person was in custody after reports of a gun on the campus of Coconut Creek High School Friday, officials said.

Coconut Creek Police officials said officers responded to the school on Northwest 44th Avenue.

The school was placed on lockdown as officers searched for a weapon, though none had been found, officials said.

One person was taken into custody, but police didn't say if that person was a student or non-student.

No other information was immediately known.

