Person in Custody After Reportedly Shooting at Officers During Chase in SW Miami-Dade

A person inside a car reportedly shot at officers during a chase Thursday morning along several major roadways in southwest Miami-Dade.

The chase began in Doral, where shots were fired out of a white Volvo before the car got on the Palmetto Expressway and traveled southbound.

The car eventually went onto the Don Shula Expressway, where shots were reportedly fired at officers around Killian Parkway before the car went onto the Florida's Turnpike.

After traveling south, the car went into the northbound lanes before going southbound again.

The car was eventually stopped at the intersection of the Turnpike and U.S. 1, where at least one person inside the car was taken into custody.

Police have not released information at this time.