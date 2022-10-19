Person in Custody After SWAT Responds to NW Miami-Dade Neighborhood

SWAT officers responded Wednesday night to a neighborhood in northwest Miami-Dade after responding to a call from police in Miami Beach

The situation unfolded in the area of Northwest 111th Street and 7th Avenue. Officers were spotted searching a dark-colored mini-van after a Miami Beach Police detective saw a van that matched the description of one involved in an investigation.

Shots were fired, but MDPD did not say who fired their weapon. The person, who was not identified, was taken into custody.

Miami-Dade Police have not released any information on the situation.