Person in Custody After Woman Shot at Coffee Shop in Cooper City

A person was in custody after a woman was shot during an armed robbery at a coffee shop in Cooper City Sunday morning, officials said.

The shooting happened at Clutch Coffee Bar at 9630 Stirling Road, city officials said.

BSO is investigating an armed robbery and shooting at Clutch Coffee Bar located at 9630 Stirling Road in Cooper City. A woman, suffering from a gunshot wound, was taken to the hospital. The shopping plaza of Cooper Square is closed due to the investigation. Please avoid the area. — City of Cooper City (@CooperCityGOV) December 18, 2022

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they received a call about a possible shooting at the business around 9 a.m. and when deputies and fire rescue responded to the scene they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Her identity and condition were unknown.

By Sunday night, the suspect was identified and detained for questioning, according to authorities.

No other information was immediately known.

This is a developing story. Please check back to NBC 6 for updates.