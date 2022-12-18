Cooper City

Person in Custody After Woman Shot at Coffee Shop in Cooper City

The shooting happened at Clutch Coffee Bar at 9630 Stirling Road, city officials said

A person was in custody after a woman was shot during an armed robbery at a coffee shop in Cooper City Sunday morning, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they received a call about a possible shooting at the business around 9 a.m. and when deputies and fire rescue responded to the scene they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Her identity and condition were unknown.

By Sunday night, the suspect was identified and detained for questioning, according to authorities.

No other information was immediately known.

This is a developing story. Please check back to NBC 6 for updates. 

