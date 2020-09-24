Person in Custody in Connection With Fatal Shooting of Miami Senior High Football Coach

A person was taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of Miami Senior High School head football coach Corey Smith.

Corey Smith, 46, was found shot to death Monday inside a home in the 2100 block of Northwest 97th Street.

The person was arrested Thursday afternoon, Detective Alvaro Zavaleta of the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed to NBC 6. The identity of the person, who police said is male, was not released and information on charges was not available.

The Miami Herald reported that a 15-year-old, who was in the house at the time of the shooting, was the one who was taken into custody. NBC 6 has not independently confirmed that information.

The teen is the son of Lamar Alexander, one of two suspects in a December 2019 Coral Gables jewelry store heist that led to a hijacking of a UPS truck and chase that ended with a shootout in Miramar.

Alexander, another suspect, the UPS driver and a bystander were killed in the shootout.

Officials said Smith and Alexander grew up together and were close but not biologically related.

Officials said Smith, in addition to coaching football at Miami Senior High, was a PE teacher at Charles R. Drew Elementary School.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said Smith worked for the district for two decades.