Person Injured After Off-Duty Officer's Gun Goes Off at Coral Gables Restaurant

One person was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday night after the gun belonging to an off-duty officer went off at a Coral Gables restaurant.

Police said the incident took place at the Sushi Maki restaurant located in the 2300 block of Ponce de Leon Boulevard, saying the gun went off and struck another customer.

That customer, who was not identified, was taken to an area hospital where their condition was not released.

The officer involved was not identified.

Police did not release additional details as an investigation continues.