Person Injured Following Shooting in Northwest Miami: Police

Police are investigating an early morning shooting Friday in northwest Miami that left one person injured.

Miami Police said the shooting took place just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 15th Avenue and 68th Street, where officers responded after received a Shot Spotter alert.

Police said one victim was found at the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Miami Fire Rescue treated the victim, whose identity was not released.

Investigators have not released additional details on the shooting at this time. A second scene was reportedly found in the 1800 block of Northwest 69th Terrace, but police have not said if it was related to the first scene.