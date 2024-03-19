Person injured in accidental shooting in Miami Beach

Police are investigating after someone was accidentally shot Tuesday in Miami Beach.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Collins Avenue, Miami Beach Police said.

Police said it appears the gun was accidentally discharged and resulted in the victim being struck in the lower extremity.

The victim was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.