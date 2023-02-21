Intruder Jumped Fence at Fort Lauderdale Airport, Caught Near Tarmac

A man was taken into custody after he jumped a fence at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Tuesday, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the incident happened around 2:40 p.m.

Footage posted on social media showed the man walking near the tarmac as authorities responded and surrounded them.

Masahiro Horikoshi streamed the footage on his YouTube page. He told NBC 6 over the phone that he was confused when he saw the man running across the tarmac and thought it was strange.

"Why is that guy jumping over the fence,? Horikoshi said. “It's strange he came to the airport for no reason, why?"

Deputies quickly apprehended the suspect, officials said. His identity wasn't released.

"I tried to as much as I could to shoot the police action,” Horikoshi said. “I didn't want him escaping police, that's why I tried to live stream it."

The incident remains under investigation.