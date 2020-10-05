Miami-Dade

Person Killed After Being Struck by Car on Southwest Miami-Dade Roadway: FHP

FHP officials say the incident took place just before 5:30 a.m. near the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 and Southwest 266th Street

WTVJ-TV

One person was killed after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they allegedly walked in front of a car while trying to cross a Southwest Miami-Dade street early Monday morning.

FHP officials say the incident took place just before 5:30 a.m. near the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 and Southwest 266th Street, saying the victim was attempting to cross the road but was not utilizing the crosswalk.

A gray Honda sedan was traveling north and struck the person, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local

News You Should Know 4 hours ago

6 Things to Know – First Wave of Students Return to Miami-Dade Schools, Heat Stay Alive in NBA Finals

coronavirus 17 hours ago

At Least a Quarter of Disney Layoffs Coming From Florida

Officials have not released the victim’s name at this time or if any charges will be filed. The northbound lanes were closed for over three hours while an investigation took place before reopening around 8:30 a.m.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dadecar crashFirst Alert Traffic
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us