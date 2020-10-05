Person Killed After Being Struck by Car on Southwest Miami-Dade Roadway: FHP

One person was killed after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they allegedly walked in front of a car while trying to cross a Southwest Miami-Dade street early Monday morning.

FHP officials say the incident took place just before 5:30 a.m. near the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 and Southwest 266th Street, saying the victim was attempting to cross the road but was not utilizing the crosswalk.

A gray Honda sedan was traveling north and struck the person, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not released the victim’s name at this time or if any charges will be filed. The northbound lanes were closed for over three hours while an investigation took place before reopening around 8:30 a.m.