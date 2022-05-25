Person Killed After Being Struck by Train in Pompano Beach: BSO

Deputies are investigating an early morning death in Pompano Beach after a person was struck and killed by a train.

Broward Sheriff's Office said the crash took place just before 3 a.m. in the 100 block of South Dixie Highway. Deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and found one victim at the scene.

That victim was pronounced dead. Investigators have not released the victim's identity at this time.

Police have not released details on the case at this time. Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of Wednesday morning as the investigation continues.

