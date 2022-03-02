Person Killed After Car Burst Into Flames Following Oakland Park Crash

People are investigating an early morning crash Wednesday in Oakland Park that left one person dead after their car burst into flames.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the scene of the single vehicle crash near Dixie Highway and Oakland Park Boulevard just after 1 a.m., finding the car engulfed in flames.

Fire Rescue crews arrived and put the fire out. Deputies later found the body of one person inside the car.

Officials have not identified the victim or released any details on what caused the crash to take place.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning rush hour as an investigation continues.

