Passenger killed after car crashes into canal off I-75 in Broward

One person was killed after a car crashed into a canal off Alligator Alley in Broward County Tuesday morning, officials said.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 75 northbound near Mile Marker 45 and involved an Infiniti Q50 sedan, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

It appears the car had a tire blow out, causing the 20-year-old man who was driving to lose control, FHP officials said.

The car entered the grassy shoulder, rolled over multiple times and collided with a tree before ending up in the water.

Three people were inside the vehicle and two of them were able to get out on their own, Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue officials told NBC6.

The third person had to be rescued by divers and was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition, officials said.

Video showed an air rescue helicopter landing on the highway to transport the person to the hospital.

FHP officials said that person, a 19-year-old man who was the front passenger, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver and a 20-year-old man who was a rear passenger survived. The identities of the people who were in the vehicle haven't been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.