Person killed after car crashes into palm tree in Coconut Creek

Police are investigating a fatal crash that involved a car that slammed into a palm tree in Coconut Creek Thursday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Wiles Road just west of the Florida's Turnpike.

Coconut Creek Police confirmed it was a fatal crash but gave no other information.

We are currently investigating a fatal crash in the 3500 block of Wiles Road. It happened at 9:36 a.m. Wiles Road is closed, in both directions, between NW 39th Avenue and the Deerfield Beach line. The fatal crash investigation is ongoing. Check back here for updates. pic.twitter.com/Cm39pw7nm8 — Coconut Creek Police Department (@CoconutCreekPD) January 16, 2025

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a white car with heavy damage on its side on top of a palm tree that had been knocked down.

An investigation into the crash was ongoing, police said.