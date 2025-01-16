Coconut Creek

Person killed after car crashes into palm tree in Coconut Creek

The crash happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Wiles Road just west of the Florida's Turnpike

By NBC6

Police are investigating a fatal crash that involved a car that slammed into a palm tree in Coconut Creek Thursday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Wiles Road just west of the Florida's Turnpike.

Coconut Creek Police confirmed it was a fatal crash but gave no other information.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a white car with heavy damage on its side on top of a palm tree that had been knocked down.

An investigation into the crash was ongoing, police said.

