Person Killed, Another Hospitalized After Rollover Crash in Miami Gardens

One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a rollover crash in Miami Gardens early Monday.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. in the area of Northwest 207th Street and Northwest 27th Avenue.

Miami Gardens Police officials said a blue Subaru was speeding when it collided with a white transport van, with the impact causing the van to rollover.

The driver and passenger of the van had to be extricated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The passenger died at the scene and the driver was taken to a local hospital, where their condition was unknown. Their identities weren't released.

No other information was immediately known.

