Person killed in crash on I-75 in Pembroke Pines

Authorities responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 75 in Pembroke Pines on Thursday.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-75 near Pines Boulevard.

Footage from the scene showed a white vehicle with heavy damage on the highway.

Florida Highway Patrol officials confirmed it was a fatal crash but gave no other information.

At least one lane was blocked and there were heavy traffic delays into the evening rush hour.

