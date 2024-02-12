Person killed in deputy-involved shooting at Weston apartment complex

A person was killed in a deputy-involved shooting at an apartment complex in Weston Monday morning, officials said.
The incident happened in the 1400 block of Capri Lane at the 10X Weston apartments west of Interstate 75.
Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the area shortly after 9 a.m. after receivng reports of a possible suspicious person.
Deputies made contact with a person and there was a deputy-involved shooting. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the person's body on the ground at the scene, which was closed off by deputies.
The footage also showed two people sitting on the ground nearby comforting each other.
No other injuries were reported. Officials haven't released the identity of the person who was killed.
Officials with the City of Weston there was no threat to the area but that it was closed off until the investigation was complete.
