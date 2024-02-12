Broward County

Person killed in deputy-involved shooting at Weston apartment complex

The incident was reported on Capri Lane at the 10X Weston apartments.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person was killed in a deputy-involved shooting at an apartment complex in Weston Monday morning, officials said.

The incident happened in the 1400 block of Capri Lane at the 10X Weston apartments west of Interstate 75.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the area shortly after 9 a.m. after receivng reports of a possible suspicious person.

Deputies made contact with a person and there was a deputy-involved shooting. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the person's body on the ground at the scene, which was closed off by deputies.

The footage also showed two people sitting on the ground nearby comforting each other.

No other injuries were reported. Officials haven't released the identity of the person who was killed.

Local

Florida

Gambling addiction hotline struggles to meet demand after sports betting apps become legal in Florida

6 to Know

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Officials with the City of Weston there was no threat to the area but that it was closed off until the investigation was complete.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyWeston
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us