Moped Rider Killed in Morning Crash on Roadway Bordering Miami-Dade, Broward

Police are investigating an early morning crash on a roadway bordering Miami-Dade and Broward counties that killed one person.

The crash took place just after 3:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of County Line Road between the Florida’s Turnpike and Southwest 68th Lane when a moped was struck by a white Kia Forte.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Miramar Police say the Kia jumped into the eastbound lanes after the crash and later came to rest at a guardrail.

The female passenger of the moped died at the scene while the male driver was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Kia stayed on the scene. No information was released on their condition or any potential charges in the incident.

County Line Road remains closed in both directions as the investigation continues.