Broward County

Person Lying on I-95 in Broward Struck and Killed by Car: FHP

The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Broward Boulevard

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are investigating after a person who was lying on Interstate 95 was struck and killed in Broward County early Friday.

The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Broward Boulevard.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a male pedestrian was lying in the center travel lane when he was struck by a Hyundai Elantra.

The pedestrian, whose identity wasn't released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The driver of the Elantra, who had tried to maneuver around the pedestrian, stayed at the scene, officials said.

Multiple lanes of the highway were closed for several hours before several lanes reopened just after 6:30 a.m.

FHP officials said they're investigating the incident and trying to determine why the pedestrian was lying on the highway.

Local

Broward 10 hours ago

Stolen Car Used to Crash Into Pompano Beach Shooting Range During Robbery: BSO

Miami-Dade 6 hours ago

Man Hospitalized After Being Shot While Driving in NW Miami-Dade: Police

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyBrowardFirst Alert TrafficFlorida Highway PatrolI-95
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us