Person Lying on I-95 in Broward Struck and Killed by Car: FHP

Authorities are investigating after a person who was lying on Interstate 95 was struck and killed in Broward County early Friday.

The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Broward Boulevard.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a male pedestrian was lying in the center travel lane when he was struck by a Hyundai Elantra.

The pedestrian, whose identity wasn't released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Elantra, who had tried to maneuver around the pedestrian, stayed at the scene, officials said.

Multiple lanes of the highway were closed for several hours before several lanes reopened just after 6:30 a.m.

FHP officials said they're investigating the incident and trying to determine why the pedestrian was lying on the highway.

