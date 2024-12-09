Miami-Dade County

Person of interest in custody after woman found dead on I-95 in NW Miami-Dade

Lorent Pion, 29, is facing several charges tied to a police chase that ended in Miramar on Saturday, authorities said

By Marissa Bagg

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person of interest was behind bars after a woman was found dead on the side of Interstate 95 in northwest Miami-Dade over the weekend, police confirmed Monday.

Lorent Pion, 29, is facing several charges tied to a police chase that ended in Miramar on Saturday, authorities said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

The chase happened hours after the body of 22-year-old Nahomi Valentina Cittadini was found in a grassy area near northbound I-95 just north of Ives Dairy Road.

Nahomi Valentina Cittadini
Family Photos
Nahomi Valentina Cittadini

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Miami-Dade Police said they'd received several calls about two people arguing in the area before Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded and found Cittadini's body.

Authorities haven't said how she was killed.

Pion was arrested after a pursuit of a black BMW on Interstate 75 that ended in a crash on Miramar parkway involving several cars including one that had a baby inside.

Local

Florida 28 mins ago

Florida state senator proposes new tax break for home hardening

Fort Lauderdale 1 hour ago

Search continues for suspect who stabbed and robbed Amazon driver in Fort Lauderdale

Police said Pion tried to run but was quickly caught, police said. He was arrested by Miramar Police and booked into jail on charges including aggravated fleeing with injury or damage, failure to stop at the scene of a crash and resisting an officer.

Pion hasn't been charged in Cittadini's death but police are questioning him about his possible involvement.

Lorent Pion
Broward Sheriff's Office
Lorent Pion

A judge has ordered Pion held without bond for a probation violation.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us