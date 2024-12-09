Person of interest in custody after woman found dead on I-95 in NW Miami-Dade

A person of interest was behind bars after a woman was found dead on the side of Interstate 95 in northwest Miami-Dade over the weekend, police confirmed Monday.

Lorent Pion, 29, is facing several charges tied to a police chase that ended in Miramar on Saturday, authorities said.

The chase happened hours after the body of 22-year-old Nahomi Valentina Cittadini was found in a grassy area near northbound I-95 just north of Ives Dairy Road.

Family Photos Nahomi Valentina Cittadini

Miami-Dade Police said they'd received several calls about two people arguing in the area before Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded and found Cittadini's body.

Authorities haven't said how she was killed.

Pion was arrested after a pursuit of a black BMW on Interstate 75 that ended in a crash on Miramar parkway involving several cars including one that had a baby inside.

Police said Pion tried to run but was quickly caught, police said. He was arrested by Miramar Police and booked into jail on charges including aggravated fleeing with injury or damage, failure to stop at the scene of a crash and resisting an officer.

Pion hasn't been charged in Cittadini's death but police are questioning him about his possible involvement.

Broward Sheriff's Office Lorent Pion

A judge has ordered Pion held without bond for a probation violation.