Person of Interest Sought in Pembroke Pines Basketball Court Double Shooting

By NBC 6 Digital Team

Police in Pembroke Pines are searching for a person of interest in connection with a shooting at a basketball court that left two people hospitalized.

Surveillance footage released Tuesday showed the man who police are trying to identify in connection with the Monday night shooting.

Pembroke Pines Police said there had been an altercation on the basketball court in the 7400 block of Pines Boulevard, and after the altercation a man who had been involved armed himself and began shooting.

Police didn't find any victims at the scene but later learned that two victims had gone to separate hospitals to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the man in the video is asked to call police at 954-431-2200.

