Person of Interest Sought in Violent North Lauderdale Robbery of Mom in Front of Kids

Authorities are searching for a person of interest in connection with a violent robbery of a mother in front of her kids that was caught on camera at a North Lauderdale grocery store last month.

Detectives are trying to find 20-year-old Lamya Marie Fuller, who they believe may have information on the suspect behind the brazen Aug. 23 attack, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Thursday.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Surveillance footage released by the sheriff's office showed the woman walking into the Broward Meat and Fish Market on West McNab Road with her three kids when the man approached her from behind, grabbed her necklace and punched her before running from the scene.

The footage showed the suspect arriving at the shopping plaza in a light-colored Nissan. He parked the car and followed the woman into the store, authorities said.

Officials said Fuller had taken the car from a relative one day before the robbery and is the last known person to have driven the vehicle, which is why investigators want to speak with her.

The victim, Jessica Greer, told NBC 6 that she hopes the suspect will be caught soon.

“It's been horrible. I can't go to a grocery store. My kids are traumatized. They don't want to go to school," she said.

Detectives said Fuller also goes by the name of Alexa Garter and is known to stay at different motels.

"She knows who did this to me," Greer said. “She needs to come forward because we're only going to get closer and closer. The detective that we have on my case, I'm very confident that he's doing his job and this is going to get taken care of. It's only a matter of time.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or the identity and location of the suspect involved in the robbery is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-5018.