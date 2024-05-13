Person reportedly struck and killed by Miami trolley

Police are investigating after a person was reportedly struck and killed by a Miami trolley on Monday.

The incident happened on Southwest 8th Street near 36th Avenue in Little Havana.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the person's body on the sidewalk covered by a white cloth next to the parked trolley.

Police said the incident had Southwest 8th Street between 36th and 37th Avenues closed.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to an accident involving a pedestrian we have closed SW 8 Street between 36 and 37 Avenues. Please avoid this area. MV pic.twitter.com/d0O3a9GfcZ — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 13, 2024

No other information was immediately known.

