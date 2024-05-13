Little Havana

Person reportedly struck and killed by Miami trolley

The incident happened on Southwest 8th Street near 36th Avenue in Little Havana

Police are investigating after a person was reportedly struck and killed by a Miami trolley on Monday.

The incident happened on Southwest 8th Street near 36th Avenue in Little Havana.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the person's body on the sidewalk covered by a white cloth next to the parked trolley.

Police said the incident had Southwest 8th Street between 36th and 37th Avenues closed.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

