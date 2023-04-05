Person Rushed to Hospital After Fort Lauderdale Shooting

A person was hospitalized after a shooting in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday morning, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. in the area of Northwest 19th Street and Northwest 31st Avenue.

Fort Lauderdale Police said officers responded to the scene and found the male victim, who was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The victim's age and identity weren't released.

Police haven't given any other details, including information about a possible suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.