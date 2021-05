One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Davie on Friday.

Officers arrived at the scene of a shooting in the 3700 block of Southwest 59th Avenue, where they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

That victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Officers have not released any information on the shooter involved or any possible motive as an investigation continues.